"Fired Up" Tom Brady Spotted Screaming at Bucs Teammates During Game Against Steelers

Tom Brady's emotions got the best of him once again.
During broadcast of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Oct. 16, the quarterback, 45, was seen cursing out his teammates, criticizing the way they played the first half of the away game.
"You are so much better than the way you're f--king playing!" Tom yelled, per CBS News, at his offensive linemen as they trailed the Steelers 10-6. "You get your f--king ass kicked!"
Following Tom's remarks, announcer Joe Davis said, "He is fired up, talking to his offense along the sidelines."
Despite the tough love from the seven-time Super Bowl champ, the Buccaneers went on to lose the game 20-18, giving the team their third loss of the season.
Tom's outburst comes nearly a month after he issued an apology for his behavior during the Bucs' Sept. 18 game against the New Orleans Saints, which included him throwing a tablet on the sidelines, yelling at his teammates and hurling his helmet to the ground.
"Sorry for breaking that tablet," the athlete said in a video message shared on Twitter Sept. 18. "I think that's going to be another Twitter meme or something like that."
The following day, Tom—who is rumored to be going through marital issues with his wife Gisele Bündchen—shared how he plans to keep his emotions in check on the field.
"I've gotta be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be," he said during the Sept. 19 episode of the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "I think there's an importance where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was yesterday. I've got to find a better place to be at so I can be at a better place for my teammates."
While Tom—who has been married to Gisele since 2009—may be working out his issues on the field, his issues off the field continue to make headlines.
Earlier this month, a source told E! News that the quarterback and supermodel, 42, hired New York-based divorce attorneys.
"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the source shared Oct. 4. "But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."
The insider added, "It's surprising to friends they have taken it this far."
Though neither Tom nor Gisele—who share kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9—have publicly addressed the rumors, last month, Gisele spoke about the apprehensions she had about her husband returning to football after briefly retiring earlier this year. (Tom is also dad to son Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)
"I have my concerns," she explained during her cover story interview with Elle published Sept. 13. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."