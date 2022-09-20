Tom Brady Says He Needs to Get His "Emotions in a Good Place" Ahead of Next NFL Game

Tom Brady is calling a timeout on his emotions.
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen throwing a tablet and yelling at his teammates while on the sidelines for their recent NFL game, Tom is sharing more about how he plans to get his feelings in check.
"I've gotta be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be," Tom, 45, said during the Sept. 19 episode of the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "I think there's an importance where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was yesterday. I've got to find a better place to be at so I can be at a better place for my teammates."
Tom's comments come a day after he issued a video message on Twitter, apologizing for throwing the tablet and his helmet during the Buccaneers' Sept. 18 game against the New Orleans Saints.
"Sorry for breaking that tablet," the NFL star said Sept. 19. "I think that's going to be another Twitter meme or something like that."
Though tensions were high during the game, the Buccaneers went on to pull out a victory against the Saints. "Great win to get to 2-0," Tom continued. "Flying home to Tampa. Get ready for next week. Green Bay coming to town, let's go."
While Tom—who has been married to Gisele Bündchen since 2009—may be getting his problems with his teammates sorted out, the seven-time Super Bowl champ can't seem to avoid headlines about his marriage.
After the NFL star shared that he was returning to football a month after announcing his retirement, reports surfaced that the supermodel was not pleased with his decision to play in a 23rd season.
Gisele—who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Tom—recently got candid about why she wants him to officially say goodbye to the sport.
"I have my concerns," she explained during her cover story interview with Elle published Sept. 13. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."
Gisele said that though she and Tom have had many discussions about him hanging up his cleats for good, she knows how much he loves football.
"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she continued. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."