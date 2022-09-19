Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet During "Ugly" NFL Game

Tom Brady is taking responsibility for his actions.
The Buccaneers quarterback is apologizing for his behavior during a Sept. 18 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, where he was spotted throwing a tablet on the sidelines.
In a video posted to Twitter, Brady responded to the incident, nothing that both the highs and the ugly moments "count too."
"Sorry for breaking that tablet," Brady said. "I think that's going to be another Twitter meme or something like that."
Continuing, the NFL star acknowledged his team's victory. "Great win to get to 2-0," he begun. "Flying home to Tampa. Get ready for next week. Green Bay coming to town, let's go."
Brady's frustration unfolded in the second half of the game, when after a kickoff, he was seen yelling at his teammates and throwing his helmet on the ground.
However, the seven time Super Bowl champion was spot on about receiving the meme treatment. Sports anchor Kyle Burger posted a side-by-side video of Brady throwing a tablet at Sunday's game and a video from a 2021 game against the Saints, where a similar incident occurred, writing, "The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints."
Twitter users responded to the video with one comment saying, "I wonder if breaking these tablets would have to be out of #TomBrady weekly pay (pay out of his own pocket)?"
"Honestly, if Microsoft could market their surface tablets as Tom Brady proof they'd sell millions."
The chaos during the heated game didn't stop with the tablet toss either, as in the fourth quarter a fight broke out on the field between the two teams, during which Brady and the Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore can be seen engaging in a heated verbal argument. Things got physical when Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans punched Lattimore, causing teammates from both sides to rush the field. The brawl resulted in Evans being ejected from the game, FOX Sports reported.
After a tumultuous night, Brady ended the game on a high note, with the Bucs winning 20-10.