Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Showcase Glam Fashion Looks at Star-Studded Academy Museum Gala

Watch : See Selena Gomez's Message After Hailey Bieber Tell-All

UPDATE: At the Academy Museum Gala, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for their first-ever photos together.

_________________

Spotted at a star-studded Hollywood celebration: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, and after that tell-all interview.

Stepping out separately, the two attended 2022 Academy Museum gala Oct. 15, and in style. Selena looked chic in a black tuxedo jacket and matching pants by Giorgio Armani, paired with Cartier jewelry—including a $219,000 panther-shaped ring. Hailey arrived in a black, strapless, Saint Laurent spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear cut-out gown.

It is unclear if she and Selena, her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend, interacted. While this is not the first time they have been spotted at the same place, the gala is the most high-profile event they have both attended, and it took place just over two weeks after the model gave a tell-all interview addressing critics of her relationship. She and Justin wed in 2018, months after stepping out together and after news of his split from Selena was made public.

"When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point," Hailey said on a Sept. 28 episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy. "It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship."