Andy Cohen Admits "Daddy Needs Help" With His Dating Life

Andy Cohen is looking for Mr. Right.
The Watch What Happens Live host got candid about his love life during a BravoCon 2022 panel discussion on Oct. 14. While speaking with Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the 54-year-old shared that he's back in the dating pool, though admittedly struggling to keep his head above water.
"Daddy needs help," joked Andy, who is father to son Benjamin, 3, and daughter Lucy, 5 months. He added after confirming his single status, "I'm looking."
In fact, Andy has even taken to the dating apps. "I'm on Raya. I'm on Tinder," he quipped. "I'm ready to go!"
He may not be alone on his quest for love, though. After all, Andy said he wants pal Anderson Cooper "to join Tinder too."
But, will he ever swipe right for the CNN anchor? When Hoda brought up how "adorable" the pair are as friends, Andy was quick to stress that their relationship has always been strictly platonic.
"No, no, no," her assured, after Savannah asked if they previously had "a thing."
In the past, Andy has been linked to Watch What Happens Live producer John Hill and epidemiologist Clifton Dassuncao.
However, since becoming a father of two, the Bravo star's approach to dating has shifted. As he recently explained on The Howard Stern Show, "I've had some dates, but it's gotten—in my mind—more emotionally chaotic...because I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm not only dating someone, but obviously there's going to be a point where I'm like, I want you to meet my kids.'"
