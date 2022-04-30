E! Cover Star

Chelsea Handler On Comedy, Therapy and Her Surprising Love Story

Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Girl—and 3-Year-Old Benjamin Becomes a Big Brother

Andy Cohen just became a dad of two, but his 3-year-old son Benjamin also earned a new title: big brother! Take a look back at Ben's cutest photos as he prepares to meet his little sister, Lucy.

Watch: Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby No. 2

Bravo's newest baby is here! 

Andy Cohen welcomed his second child via surrogate, he shared on April 29. His daughter Lucy Eve Cohen, whose name seemingly pays tribute to Andy's mom Evelyn Cohen, was born in New York at 5:13 p.m.

While it's a major milestone for Andy, who has been open about his desire to expand his family, it's also a big moment for his 3-year-old son Benjamin, who officially graduates to big brother status.

"Her big brother can't wait to meet her!" Andy shared in his post announcing Lucy's arrival. He added, "Thank you to my rock star surrogate... and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy." 

The Watch What Happens Live host previously told E! News' Daily Pop that he wanted to give Ben a sibling.

"You know, I'm working on it," he joked back in August. "It turns out it takes a long time to make a baby. I'm definitely open to it and I would love to see it happen soon." 

photos
Andy Cohen's Walk of Fame Ceremony

Fans have been falling in love with little Ben since his birth in 2019—but no one more so than Andy. "Fatherhood is a new adventure every day, and watching Ben grow has been a total joy and eye-opening joy ride," he previously shared with People. "It can feel overwhelming. But when he looks at me and smiles or laughs at something I say, everything feels right."

As Benjamin prepares to meet his little sister for the first time, keep reading to look back at his most adorable photos. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Benjamin Is 3!

Benjamin joins his dad for his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 4, 2022, his third birthday.

Instagram
Benjamin & John Mayer

The musician, who helped induct Andy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hangs out with the star's son at the ceremony.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Pee Paw

In September 2021, Andy shared on Instagram this photo of Mark Consuelos with his son, revealing that he calls him "Pee Paw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Mee Maw

In September 2021, Andy shared this photo of Kelly Ripa with his son, revealing that he calls her "Mee Maw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Happy Father's Day 2021

Andy and his son celebrate Father's Day.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Halloween 2020

Andy appears with his son outside a fire station for Halloween 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Baby

Andy and his son relax on a beach in September 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Time

Andy and his son visit a beach in August 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
May the Force Be With You

Andy and his son engage in an epic lightsaber battle in June 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Twinning!

Andy and his son wear matching outfits in May 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Super Selfie

Andy poses with his son in October 2019.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
First Birthday as a Dad

Cohen poses for a cute selfie with his son on his 51st birthday.

Instagram / Anderson Cooper
Flying the Coop

It's Uncle Anderson Cooper again!

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Baby Benjamin celebrated his first Easter in cute pajamas snuggling up to his proud papa, Andy Cohen.

Instagram
Spring Baby

As soon as spring hit in NYC, the Cohen men were out and ready to soak up the sun.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Play Ball!

Benjamin was excited about MLB Opening Day in St. Louis as he showcased his Cardinals pride, a gift from team pitcher Michael Wacha, who Cohen named his dog after.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Guess Who?

Benjamin met Mark Consuelos in early 2019 and we are forever jealous.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
King Ben

"Ben is ready for the #RHOA finale in his King-wear, gift from @porsha4real! What a trip! #KingBen," Cohen wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Who's That?

"The 40-Day-Old Virgin," Cohen captioned this adorable snap on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Future Tonight Show Guest

Benjamin has already met Jimmy Fallon so clearly he'll be appearing on The Tonight Show in no time.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
What a Smile

That is one happy baby!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Best Buddies

Dad is all smiles as his baby boy takes a snooze in a cute pair of overalls.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Feeling Lucky

Benjamin isn't that enthusiastic about his first St. Patrick's Day, but with these matching pajamas we are loving this moment.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Bath Time Buds

Teddy bear alert!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Baby Bliss

Cohen gets it...you have to start them young when it comes to personalizing your clothing.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Live With Kelly Ripa

Benjamin looks to be a big fan of Kelly Ripa.

Instagram
Best Friends Forever

Uncle Anderson Cooper got the "exclusive" with little Benjamin in one of their first meet and greets.

Instagram
Rise & Shine

The TV host's mornings are a little brighter now that he has his son in his life. He jokes, "Mornings are my new jam."

Instagram
Quality Time

Duty calls for the WWHL host, but at the end of the day he gets to come home to his precious boy. "First week back at work wraps up tonight. My highlight was quiet time with the boy before heading to the Clubhouse. This is a delightful trip!"

Instagram
Best Buddies

"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go," Cohen shared with his fans. 

