See Andy Cohen and His Son Ben, 3, Share an Adorable Conversation About Cher

Bravo's Andy Cohen introduced his toddler, Benjamin Cohen, to the icon that is Cher and his response was hilarious. Watch the cute clip.

If we could turn back time, we'd find a way to watch Andy Cohen's new video with his son for the first time all over again. 

The Watch What Happens Live host shared an Instagram video on Sept. 16 of him and 3-year-old Benjamin discussing Cher after the Bravo producer apparently introduced the toddler to her music. "What did you think?" Andy asked Benjamin, only for him to hilariously respond, "She was singing too loud for me." 

"She was singing too loud for you?! You loved it!" Andy said, adding that Cher reminded Benjamin of Elsa from Frozen "because they're both good singers." 

Benjamin, meanwhile, remained adamant that the "Believe" singer was simply too loud. The father and son adorably went back and forth a few times until Andy jokingly laid down the law. "Ben, it was Cher and there's gonna be a lot of Cher in your life, do you know that?" he said. "Lots of Cher to come!"

Speaking of Cher, Andy added, "And sharing is good too."

Watch the cute exchange in the above video, and keep reading to see a few of Benjamin's most adorable photos.

Instagram
A Family of Three

Andy shared this sweet snapshot of him and his two children in July.

Instagram
Sibling Bonding

It didn't take long for Benjamin to embrace the role of big bro.

Instagram
Big Brother Benjamin

Andy announced the birth of his second child, a daughter named Lucy Eve Cohen, born via surrogate in April. 

Instagram
Taking Over the Family Business

Ben and Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt are clearly destined to follow in their fathers' footsteps.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Benjamin Is 3!

Benjamin joins his dad for his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 4, 2022, his third birthday.

Instagram
Benjamin & John Mayer

The musician, who helped induct Andy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hangs out with the star's son at the ceremony.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Pee Paw

In September 2021, Andy shared on Instagram this photo of Mark Consuelos with his son, revealing that he calls him "Pee Paw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Benjamin & Mee Maw

In September 2021, Andy shared this photo of Kelly Ripa with his son, revealing that he calls her "Mee Maw."

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Happy Father's Day 2021

Andy and his son celebrate Father's Day.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Halloween 2020

Andy appears with his son outside a fire station for Halloween 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Baby

Andy and his son relax on a beach in September 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Beach Time

Andy and his son visit a beach in August 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
May the Force Be With You

Andy and his son engage in an epic lightsaber battle in June 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Twinning!

Andy and his son wear matching outfits in May 2020.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Super Selfie

Andy poses with his son in October 2019.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
First Birthday as a Dad

Cohen poses for a cute selfie with his son on his 51st birthday.

Instagram / Anderson Cooper
Flying the Coop

It's Uncle Anderson Cooper again!

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Baby Benjamin celebrated his first Easter in cute pajamas snuggling up to his proud papa, Andy Cohen.

Instagram
Spring Baby

As soon as spring hit in NYC, the Cohen men were out and ready to soak up the sun.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Play Ball!

Benjamin was excited about MLB Opening Day in St. Louis as he showcased his Cardinals pride, a gift from team pitcher Michael Wacha, who Cohen named his dog after.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Guess Who?

Benjamin met Mark Consuelos in early 2019 and we are forever jealous.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
King Ben

"Ben is ready for the #RHOA finale in his King-wear, gift from @porsha4real! What a trip! #KingBen," Cohen wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Who's That?

"The 40-Day-Old Virgin," Cohen captioned this adorable snap on Instagram.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Future Tonight Show Guest

Benjamin has already met Jimmy Fallon so clearly he'll be appearing on The Tonight Show in no time.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
What a Smile

That is one happy baby!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Best Buddies

Dad is all smiles as his baby boy takes a snooze in a cute pair of overalls.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Feeling Lucky

Benjamin isn't that enthusiastic about his first St. Patrick's Day, but with these matching pajamas we are loving this moment.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Bath Time Buds

Teddy bear alert!

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Baby Bliss

Cohen gets it...you have to start them young when it comes to personalizing your clothing.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Live With Kelly Ripa

Benjamin looks to be a big fan of Kelly Ripa.

photos
View More Photos From Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin's Cutest Photos

