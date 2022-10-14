Watch the Today Show Hosts Star In Their Own Iconic Real Housewives Parody

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis on What's Scarier: Real Housewives or Halloween

Keep the stemware away from Jenna Bush Hager.

Just in time for BravoCon, the hosts of the Today show starred in their very own Real Housewives parody called The Real Anchors of Today, complete with their own cheeky taglines.

Savannah Guthrie kicks off the video pondering, "I like to ask the tough questions, so here's one: Can money buy you class?"

Don't mind the noise, that's just Luann de Lesseps getting her lawyer on the phone.

While reading a copy of Fifty Shades of Grey, Jenna declares, "You know what I always say. Don't judge a Bush by its cover."

Up next, Craig Melvin jokes, "As a journalist, I usually keep one ear to the ground, because I'm getting the other one pierced." We're not really sure that one makes any sense, but Craig does his best to sell it.

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has to make a weather pun, of course, saying, "My forecast is always sunny, but cross me and I'll be waiting outside your window." That got dramatic very quickly!