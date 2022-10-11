Teen Mom's Leah Messer and Fiancé Jaylan Mobley Break Up

Watch : "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley won't be making it down the aisle after all.

Two months after announcing their engagement, the Teen Mom 2 star and her fiancé revealed they have broken up through a joint statement shared to their Instagrams.

"While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths," the Oct. 11 post read alongside a black-and-white of the former couple in happier times. "We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship."

The statement continued, "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."

The two got engaged in August when Jaylan popped the question with a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica. "Two souls, one heart," Leah wrote on Instagram on Aug. 20, along with photos from the romantic beachside proposal. "It's official!!"