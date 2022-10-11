Teen Mom's Leah Messer and Fiancé Jaylan Mobley Break Up

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley won't be making it down the aisle after all.
Two months after announcing their engagement, the Teen Mom 2 star and her fiancé revealed they have broken up through a joint statement shared to their Instagrams.
"While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths," the Oct. 11 post read alongside a black-and-white of the former couple in happier times. "We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship."
The statement continued, "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."
The two got engaged in August when Jaylan popped the question with a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica. "Two souls, one heart," Leah wrote on Instagram on Aug. 20, along with photos from the romantic beachside proposal. "It's official!!"
Leah, 30, and Jaylan, 26, went Instagram official with their relationship back in September 2021 after the MTV star posted a PDA photo with the United States Army officer. Four months later, fans got insight into their relationship on an episode of Teen Mom Family Vacation when the two were captured in having FaceTime conversation about Jaylan joining his girlfriend on the trip.
"We have a life coach here and I'm trying not to be as guarded," Leah told Jaylan on the Jan. 25 episode. "I'm trying to accept your kindness. I need to let the walls come down and I'm scared to let the walls come down."
Jaylan replied, "I'm not planning to do this temporarily. I haven't been in a relationship in a minute so I'm not just doing this s--t for fun. I plan on being here for a long time."
The reality star later opened up about her romance in an exclusive interview with E! News, calling Jaylan "absolutely perfect."
"He's just every quality that I wanted in someone," she shared in January. "The way that he is with my kids, I don't know if there's ever going to be another because he's just great."
Leah first rose to fame after her first pregnancy was documented on the MTV series. As cameras rolled, she welcomed twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, now 12, with then-boyfriend Corey Simms. The couple were married from 2010 to 2011. Leah was then married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015. They share 9-year-old daughter Adalynn Faith.
Before her break-up with Jaylan, Leah shared she adopted a new perspective on dating, telling E! News she wished she would have put herself first in her past relationships.
"I feel like you should take your time to get to know yourself before even getting out there and being exclusively committed to someone," she shared in September 2022. "I wish I would have done a lot when I was younger. I wish I would have explored the dating scene and got to know myself a little bit more and pursued more of what brought me purpose, what brought me drive."