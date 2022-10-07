Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photo Is Wicked Good

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are proving there's no rest for the wicked.
As production gears up for the film adaption of the Broadway musical Wicked, the Harriet actress, who will play Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, gave fans a sneak peek of herself with the "7 Rings" singer, who will portray Glinda the Good Witch.
In the Oct. 6 post, Cynthia, 35, shared a selfie with Ariana, 29, as the two were sitting on the floor on an apparent break in a rehearsal room. She captioned the picture, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, "Somewhere in Oz. ILY @arianagrande."
The pop star then reposted the picture on her own Instagram Stories, along with the caption, "ily more :')))))."
Last year, the actresses confirmed that they would be joining the cast of the Jon M. Chu-directed film. At the time, Ariana posted a photo of her Zoom call with her new co-star and director to Instagram Nov. 4, writing, "Thank goodness."
The two-time Grammy award-winning singer also posted a photo of the flowers Cynthia sent her, which included a note that read, "'Pink goes good with green.' Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."
Ariana returned the favor by sending the Tony award-winning actress a bouquet of white and green flowers, along with a note that read, "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."
Earlier this year, Ariana opened up about how the audition process went for her.
"I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode, while I was also shooting The Voice," she said in a YouTube makeup tutorial May 12. "So, I was shooting and then doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came. I had no idea when it was coming, but I was just like, ‘I want to be ready to go in.'"
Though the "Side to Side" singer killed her audition, she knows that she still has her work cut out for her.
"I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn, and I want to be in prime condition, so I went pretty hard getting ready," Ariana continued. "And now, thank God, the most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I've adored since I [was] 10 years old and that is going to have every piece of me."