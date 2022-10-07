Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photo Is Wicked Good

Watch : Cynthia Erivo Dishes on Roar & Upcoming Wicked Project

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are proving there's no rest for the wicked.

As production gears up for the film adaption of the Broadway musical Wicked, the Harriet actress, who will play Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, gave fans a sneak peek of herself with the "7 Rings" singer, who will portray Glinda the Good Witch.

In the Oct. 6 post, Cynthia, 35, shared a selfie with Ariana, 29, as the two were sitting on the floor on an apparent break in a rehearsal room. She captioned the picture, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, "Somewhere in Oz. ILY @arianagrande."

The pop star then reposted the picture on her own Instagram Stories, along with the caption, "ily more :')))))."

Last year, the actresses confirmed that they would be joining the cast of the Jon M. Chu-directed film. At the time, Ariana posted a photo of her Zoom call with her new co-star and director to Instagram Nov. 4, writing, "Thank goodness."