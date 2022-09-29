Ariana Grande Spotted for First Time on Wicked Set Alongside Husband Dalton Gomez

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Says She Lost Wicked Role to Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande officially has a new pov—from the Land of Oz, that is.



The 29-year-old—who confirmed last November that she would be stepping into the shoes of Glinda the Good Witch for a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked—was photographed on set in London. For the filming shoot on Sept. 28, Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez were seen matching perfectly, with both wearing pink face masks and dark brown attire.



The glimpse at the "7 Rings" singer during filming serves as the first since she confirmed her role in the highly anticipated movie in 2021. While Ariana will portray Glinda, actress Cynthia Erivo will take on the role of Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West). Ariana announced the exciting news when she shared a photo of her Zoom call with her co-star and director to Instagram on Nov. 4, writing, "Thank goodness."

The Voice alum also posted a photo of the flowers Cynthia sent her, which included a note that read, "'Pink goes good with green. Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you.'"