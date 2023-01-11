2023 Golden Globes: Evan Peters Thanks DAHMER Viewers For Supporting a "Difficult" Show to Watch

Watch : 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises

There was nothing sinister about Evan Peters' big Golden Globe moment.

The star of Netflix's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story took home the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture—and he used his brief acceptance speech to give thanks to his extensive support system.

Peters began, "Thank you to Netflix and Mr. Ryan Murphy for letting me be part of your brilliant vision again." The actor previously appeared in nine installments of Murphy's American Horror Story anthology series and the first season of Murphy's Pose.

"I want to thank this incredible cast and crew and directors," Peters continued during his speech from the Beverly Hills Hilton ballroom. "It was a colossal team effort. Everyone gave it their all and I would not be up here without them."

DAHMER also starred Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Penelope Ann Miller, Michael Learned and Niecy Nash-Betts, who was also nominated for her work on the series.

Peters was victorious over category mates Black Bird's Taron Egerton, The Staircase's Colin Firth, Under the Banner of Heaven's Andrew Garfield and Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan.

