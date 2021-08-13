John Wayne Gacy Survivor Details Abuse in Harrowing Invisible Monsters Sneak Peek

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

WARNING: The below clip highlights disturbing accounts of violence and sexual abuse.

A John Wayne Gacy survivor is speaking out for the first time.

In an exclusive sneak peek from A&E's Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America three-night event, which premieres Sunday, Aug. 15, a man named David Bolton alleges being molested by one of history's most notorious serial killers. Per Bolton, he became acquainted with Gacy when he was either nine or 10.

"In 1956, my mother and I went up to a resort in Elkhorn, Wisconsin," he recalls. "A fellow named John, he was about 16. He worked there. He did odd jobs."

As Bolton details, he didn't have any friends at the resort, prompting Gacy to befriend the young boy. "He had some time off," he remembers, "and he wanted to know if I wanted to go in a boat with him."

Having never been in a row boat before, Bolton says that he agreed to the outing with Gacy. While the excursion started off fun, it soon took a dark turn.