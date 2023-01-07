Inside the Controversial Fascination With Jeffrey Dahmer

"Ryan Murphy has just been so amazing for the community," Eric Wynn, 59, who used to perform in drag shows at a club Dahmer frequented and knew victim Tony Hughes, told NBC News. "And then to turn around and just slap us like this for profit and sensationalism—I was so disappointed."

B.J. Daniels, a Milwaukee-based drag performer, told WISN, "I know a lot of my friends, and a lot of people who lived through this period, will not be watching it. They will not be putting money into somebody's pocket that is literally disturbing the graves of victims."

Murphy—known also for the likes of Glee and Pose, and whose American Horror Story: Hotel featured a host of serial killers, including Dahmer (Seth Gabel)—didn't comment immediately on the backlash, but at an Oct. 27 promotional panel for the show he countered that they did try to contact victims' family members.

"It's something that we researched for a very long time," said Murphy, who will be presented with the Carol Burnett Award honoring his body of TV work at the Golden Globes on Jan. 10. "And we—over the course of the three, three and a half years when we were really writing it, working on it—we reached out to around 20 of the victims' families and friends trying to get input, trying to talk to people and not a single person responded to us in that process."

Murphy also expressed his displeasure at Netflix's decision to quietly remove the "LGBTQ" category tag from Monster after the show's premiere (though they made the rare move of releasing its stellar viewing numbers), telling The New York Times in October, "I didn't like it and I asked why they did that and they said because people were upset because it was an upsetting story. I was, like, 'Well, yeah.' But it was a story of a gay man and more importantly, his gay victims."