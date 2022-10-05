Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Watch : Miguel Played His Own Songs at His Wedding With Nazanin Mandi

Nazanin Mandi has made her split from Miguel a sure thing after three years of marriage.



According to documents obtained by E! News on Oct. 4, Nazanin filed for the dissolution of their union in California, citing the reason as irreconcilable differences. In her filing, she also asked the couple's assets and properties be divided according to their prenuptial agreement.



Shortly after they tied the knot in November 2018, Nazanin reflected on her decade-long relationship with the singer, who was her high school sweetheart.



"It just felt right," she exclusively told E! News at the time of her wedding. "It was a long time coming and, when you're with somebody starting from 18, a lot of things happen. There's a lot of growth. There's a lot of growing pains and all through our twenties was the time to get our minds right."



Fast-forward nearly four years later, and ahead of their recent split, the model reflected on embracing a new phase within her life.