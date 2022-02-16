Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Are Back Together 4 Months After Break Up

Watch : Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day: Cardi B, Kravis & More!

"Let my love adorn you."

It seems that may be the plan once again, as Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are back together four months after their split. In an Instagram post on Feb. 15, the couple showed off a steamy set of photos. If a picture tells a thousand words, we know these four words are for sure: this romance is rekindled.

Nazanin captioned her post by saying, "heal the root so the tree is stable. I'm so proud of us," and signed the note from "The Pimentel's xoxo," referring to their joint last name.

Fans of the couple have shown that they are quite proud, too. One user commented, "Mom & Dad back at it. Look at GOD! This made my soul happy wow," while another wrote, "My heart is so full."

Though this is the first time the pair were seen officially back together on their social media pages, it is not the first time they've been spotted by one another's side.

On Feb. 12, Miguel and Nazanin were together at Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Valentine's Party at Limitless Sunset for a pre-Valentine's Day date.