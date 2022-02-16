Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Are Back Together 4 Months After Break Up

"Let my love adorn you."
It seems that may be the plan once again, as Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are back together four months after their split. In an Instagram post on Feb. 15, the couple showed off a steamy set of photos. If a picture tells a thousand words, we know these four words are for sure: this romance is rekindled.
Nazanin captioned her post by saying, "heal the root so the tree is stable. I'm so proud of us," and signed the note from "The Pimentel's xoxo," referring to their joint last name.
Fans of the couple have shown that they are quite proud, too. One user commented, "Mom & Dad back at it. Look at GOD! This made my soul happy wow," while another wrote, "My heart is so full."
Though this is the first time the pair were seen officially back together on their social media pages, it is not the first time they've been spotted by one another's side.
On Feb. 12, Miguel and Nazanin were together at Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's Valentine's Party at Limitless Sunset for a pre-Valentine's Day date.
The sultry singer and model duo went separate ways in September 2021 after 17 years together as a couple. The pair confirmed their breakup to People at the time.
Their reps told the outlet that they've been broken up "for some time now" but they "wish each other well."
Even after the breakup, Nazanin revealed that Miguel was by her side after her LASIK eye surgery in November. She captioned an Instagram Story post, "He has Lasik sympathy pains for me lol."
Miguel and Nazanin began dating when they were just 18 and 19 years old, later announcing their engagement in 2016. The two, who wed in 2018, opened up about their relationship in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"It just felt right. It was a long time coming and you know, when you're with somebody starting from 18, a lot of things happen," Nazanin shared after tying the knot. "There's a lot of growth. There's a lot of growing pains and all through our twenties was the time to get our minds right, to really find ourselves and through that process, fortunately, we grew together and not apart."
It seems the two have now grown back together and stronger than ever.