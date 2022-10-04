Why Emma Caulfield’s WandaVision Experience Inspired Her to Share Her MS Diagnosis

Watch : Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision"

Emma Caulfield is not letting her diagnosis define her.

The actress, best known for playing Dottie, the neighbor of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) on WandaVision, and Anya Jenkins on five seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1998 to 2003, revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010.

"I woke up one morning and the left side of my face felt like there were a million ants crawling on it," Caulfield told Vanity Fair Oct. 4. "That feeling when you've sat in a position too long?"

Caulfield revealed that an acupuncturist suggested she get an MRI to check on things, so she did. The results came swiftly.

"I had a missed call from the doctor's office, so I called back. I'm just like, 'What's up?' I had five minutes down or whatever," she said. "And he was like, 'You have MS.' Just like that. It was like an out-of-body experience. I'm like, 'No, that's not possible.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' He was very matter of fact about it."