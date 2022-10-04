How Hailey Bieber Tries to Avoid Social Media Negativity

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

So, Hailey set boundaries in her social media usage, including deactivating her Twitter and turning off Instagram comments from people she doesn't follow.

"One of the things that I found really helped me is I started doing something where I don't go on Instagram Monday through Friday," she continued in the video. "I don't even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time I would go on there that it didn't feel like it was a very toxic environment. The thought of even opening the app gives me such anxiety that I feel like I'm going to throw up. So I got rid of that because I was just like, 'It just needs to go. It need to just not be part of my life.'"

The model also credited therapy and support from Justin with helping her. And ultimately, she tries not to put too much focus on other people's opinions.

"We're all human beings that we have our good days and we have our bad days," Hailey noted. "And I want everyone to like me. It's part of my downfall at times, and I'm working through it. I think one thing I've had to come to the conclusion of is trying not to feel like I owe anybody an explanation or owe anybody anything and really trying to just correct what I need to correct personally and behind closed doors and do the work personally and behind closed doors and have the important conversations. I'm still figuring out the fact that I don't have to explain myself."