Will Twilight's Peter Facinelli Be Invited to Co-Star Taylor Lautner's Wedding? He Says...

There's a whole lot to celebrate in the Cullen family these days.
Shortly after E! News confirmed Kristen Stewart was engaged to Dylan Meyer in November, Taylor Lautner announced his successful proposal to Tay Dome.
As the two Twilight stars begin planning their respective dream weddings, co-star Peter Facinelli is sending his well wishes.
"I didn't know Kristen was engaged. Fantastic," he exclusively shared with E! News. "But I just saw Taylor and his lovely fiancée recently and they're very cute."
Could this mean Peter is one step closer to scoring an invite to the wedding? "Maybe, I don't know, we'll see," he laughed before acknowledging the couple shares the same first name. "I was like, that's going to get really confusing when you get mail to the house."
All jokes aside, Peter himself has a lot to celebrate. On Sept. 5, the actor and his fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcomed a baby boy named Jack Cooper Facinelli. Peter is also dad to daughters Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennie Garth.
And while the actor has been spotted wearing a ring on that finger, Peter said his wedding celebration will "eventually" come at a later date.
"Other than the paperwork, it's a formality," he said. "We'll get to celebrate it when COVID dies down a little bit and the baby is a little bit older."
For now, Peter is adjusting to life at home that now includes a lot of dirty diapers and crying. But on Oct. 1, the 48-year-old stepped out to attend the Barbara Berlanti "Heroes Gala" benefiting F*ck Cancer.
Taking place at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar, the sold-out charity event helped raise more than $1.4 million for the non-profit organization that aims to advance health equality for individuals affected by cancer.
"My dad is a survivor," Peter shared. "We can't battle cancer without funds so it's super important to raise awareness, to get people to contribute and to get people to understand. One day, hopefully we'll be able to have the medicines and the equipment to not see loved ones go through these difficult times with cancer and hopefully one day, it's a thing of the past. But until then, we're here coming together."