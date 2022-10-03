Will Twilight's Peter Facinelli Be Invited to Co-Star Taylor Lautner's Wedding? He Says...

Watch : BEST "Twilight" Moments at the People's Choice Awards

There's a whole lot to celebrate in the Cullen family these days.

Shortly after E! News confirmed Kristen Stewart was engaged to Dylan Meyer in November, Taylor Lautner announced his successful proposal to Tay Dome.

As the two Twilight stars begin planning their respective dream weddings, co-star Peter Facinelli is sending his well wishes.

"I didn't know Kristen was engaged. Fantastic," he exclusively shared with E! News. "But I just saw Taylor and his lovely fiancée recently and they're very cute."

Could this mean Peter is one step closer to scoring an invite to the wedding? "Maybe, I don't know, we'll see," he laughed before acknowledging the couple shares the same first name. "I was like, that's going to get really confusing when you get mail to the house."

All jokes aside, Peter himself has a lot to celebrate. On Sept. 5, the actor and his fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcomed a baby boy named Jack Cooper Facinelli. Peter is also dad to daughters Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Jennie Garth.