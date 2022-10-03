Katie Couric Shares Health Update Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Watch : Katie Couric Reveals Emotional Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Katie Couric is not giving up without a fight.

The journalist gave fans an update on how she is doing nearly a week after she publicly revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy.

"I'm feeling just fine," the 65-year-old told anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Today Oct. 3. "I finished radiation last week. They said it makes you tired. I was actually not too tired from it."

Couric, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in July, said she underwent the lumpectomy that same month and will now go on aromatase inhibitors, which will work to "suppress estrogen."

The former Today anchor said she learned about her diagnosis during a routine mammogram, which she planned to document and share with her fans to encourage women to get their yearly check-ups.

"I went in with my phone camera and I was going to share it with my followers and people who read my newsletter and go to the website to say, ‘Don't forget,'" Couric noted. "'I forgot. I don't want you all to.'"