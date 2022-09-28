Katie Couric Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

In a blog post, Katie Couric revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. Find out more about the journalist’s health update below.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 28, 2022 12:42 PMTags
HealthBreast CancerKatie CouricCelebritiesCancer
Watch: Katie Couric Talks New TV Show "America Inside Out"

Katie Couric is opening up about her recent diagnosis.  

On Sept. 28, the former Today show anchor announced in a blog post that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this summer. 

As the journalist detailed in her message, she went into the doctor's office in May to get a pap smear and the gynecologist told her that she was due for a mammogram as well. The following month, she scheduled an appointment to have the mammogram done. At this point, she recalled, Dr. Drossman told Couric that she needed to do a biopsy because there's "something here that I'd like to check out. It could be scar tissue."

On July 21, Couric received the terrible news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"A text came in: ‘Please call me in the office to discuss biopsy results. I tried calling you on your cell. Your mailbox is full,'" Couric wrote. "When I called back, Dr. Drossman picked up right away. ‘Your biopsy came back. It's cancer. You're going to be fine but we need to make a plan.'"

photos
The Biggest Bombshells From Katie Couric's Going There

Couric said she "felt sick and the room started to spin." She went to a corner and began thinking of a million questions regarding the next steps that she has to take. She then thought about her family's history with cancer, including her former husband Jay Monahan, who died from colon cancer in 1998.

"My sister Emily's pancreatic cancer, which would later kill her at 54, just as her political career was really taking off," she wrote. "My mother-in-law Carol's ovarian cancer, which she was fighting as she buried her son, a year and nine months before she herself was laid to rest."

However, Couric said there "were better outcomes" for some of her other family members, including her parents who were both treated for their cancer.

Mike Windle/Getty Images For EPIX

Trending Stories

1

Katie Couric Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Hailey Bieber Recalls Timeline With Justin After Selena Gomez Reunion

3

Ashton Kutcher Makes Confession About 2011 Film With Natalie Portman

Couric and her doctor quickly devised a plan on how to take on the breast cancer.

"We decided I would have ‘breast conservation' surgery, aka a lumpectomy," she wrote. "She would make an incision right around my areola. She said she'd try to make sure any scars would be covered by my bathing suit — the furthest thing from my mind."

Couric said the surgery, which was scheduled for July 14, would then be followed by radiation and medication that she would need to take for five years.

After undergoing the surgery, Couric said that the pathology results came back and her lymph nodes were clean, however, this month, she started radiation. Amid her journey, Couric is now using her story to urge other women to get their annual mammograms done.

read
The Most Eye-Opening Bombshells From Katie Couric's New Book, Going There

"I can't tell you how many times during this experience I thanked God that it was 2022," she wrote. "And how many times I silently thanked all the dedicated scientists who have been working their asses off to develop better ways to analyze and treat breast cancer. But to reap the benefits of modern medicine, we need to stay on top of our screenings, advocate for ourselves, and make sure everyone has access to the diagnostic tools that could very well save their life."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Katie Couric Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

2

Hailey Bieber Recalls Timeline With Justin After Selena Gomez Reunion

3

Ashton Kutcher Makes Confession About 2011 Film With Natalie Portman

4

Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She "Stole" Justin From Selena Gomez

5

Hayden Panettiere Reacts to Claim She "Easily" Gave Away Her Daughter