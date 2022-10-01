Katie Couric Call Daughters "The Reasons" She Prioritizes Her Health After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Calling herself the "Screen Queen," Katie Couric is using her recent breast cancer diagnosis as motivation to inspire other women to get their annual mammograms.

Watch: Katie Couric Reveals Emotional Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Katie Couric putting her health first for her family

Three days after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis, the journalist dubbed herself the "Screen Queen" and took to social media to urge women to get their annual mammograms

"I was six months late getting mine and was shocked when I found out I had stage 1A breast cancer," she shared on Instagram Oct. 1, the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. "Early detection is so important to a favorable outcome."

Along with her important message, Katie, 65, shared a photo of her and her daughters Ellie, 31, and Caroline, 26, and challenged her followers to help spread the word that screening can saves lives.

"Share a photo with whoever or whatever inspires you to put your health first, and share it on social using the hashtag, #IScreenYouScreen," she continued, "Here are two of my reasons."

She also shouted-out Kristin Chenoweth and Elaine Welteroth asking them to "tap in" and participate.

This isn't the first time Katie—who revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this summer in a Sept. 28 blog post—has used a personal health experience to advocate for the well being of others. Two years after losing her husband Jay Monahan to colon cancer in 1998, she aired her own colonoscopy on Today.

Instagram

Hoping to inspire others with her own cancer experience, she noted in her blog post, it "seemed odd to not use as another teachable moment that could save someone's life."

"During the month of October, we'll be covering every aspect of breast cancer: the latest diagnostic tools, treatments, and prevention strategies as well as sharing first-person accounts," she continued. "And of course, I'll have more on what I'm learning as I navigate my own diagnosis."

