We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah's Night Out

Dua Lipa's recent night out with Trevor Noah is the talk of the internet.
The "Sweetest Pie" singer, 27, and Daily Show host, 38, were seen enjoying a night out together for dinner in New York City Sept. 28.
Dua rocked a black leather blazer over a plunging black shirt, baggy blue jeans and a pair of animal-printed heels. She completed her look with a snakeskin print handbag and silver dangling earrings. Trevor kept it simple in black jeans, Nike sneakers and an army-style jacket that he wore over a black shirt.
The pair dined at Miss Lily's, a Caribbean restaurant in the East Village of NYC. Afterward, the comedian and "Levitating" singer were spotted taking a stroll and embraced in a kiss and hug before they parted ways.
While Dua and Trevor haven't said anything about the status of their relationship, fans on social media are buzzing about a possible romance between the two.
One person tweeted, "happy for dua lipa and trevor noah, sad for myself because i wanted both of them," while another wrote on Twitter, "I think Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa look cute together. Also the funny guy always gets a hot girl DUH."
A third person added, "if trevor noah and dua lipa are dating then good for her, i love trevor noah."
Trevor's night out with Dua came just one day before the comedian announced he was leaving the Daily Show after seven years.
"It's been absolutely amazing," the Emmy winner told the audience during the show's Sept. 29 taping. "It's something that I never expected. I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we've gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up."
Trevor, who took over hosting duties from Jon Stewart in 2015, added, "I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s--tty on the worst days."