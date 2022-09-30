Florence Pugh Reacts to Nicola Coughlan’s “Bloody Brilliant” Morning Person Hack

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

It's doubtful that Lady Whistledown would approve of this glam routine.

Florence Pugh, however, is totally on board with Nicola Coughlan's hilarious morning survival skill. A new photo posted on Instagram shows the Bridgerton actress taking a unique approach to getting ready in the morning. To prepare for the day's work ahead, Nicola kept it casual—bedtime casual, that is.

The Derry Girls actress is seen laying on a chair with her legs propped up on a stool while a stylist appears to work on her manicure. Nicola is wearing a light blue hoodie, a beige cardigan, black sweatpants and pink crocs. She accessorized her look with a black sleep mask and a robe-turned-blanket thrown over her so she can catch some extra Zs on set.

Nicola captioned the image, "Ultimately yes I am a morning person."

Florence is taking notes for her future glam squads. The Don't Worry Darling actress gave Nicola a thumbs up, commenting, "Hahahahah. This is bloody brilliant."