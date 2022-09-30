Florence Pugh Reacts to Nicola Coughlan’s “Bloody Brilliant” Morning Person Hack

It's doubtful that Lady Whistledown would approve of this glam routine.
Florence Pugh, however, is totally on board with Nicola Coughlan's hilarious morning survival skill. A new photo posted on Instagram shows the Bridgerton actress taking a unique approach to getting ready in the morning. To prepare for the day's work ahead, Nicola kept it casual—bedtime casual, that is.
The Derry Girls actress is seen laying on a chair with her legs propped up on a stool while a stylist appears to work on her manicure. Nicola is wearing a light blue hoodie, a beige cardigan, black sweatpants and pink crocs. She accessorized her look with a black sleep mask and a robe-turned-blanket thrown over her so she can catch some extra Zs on set.
Nicola captioned the image, "Ultimately yes I am a morning person."
Florence is taking notes for her future glam squads. The Don't Worry Darling actress gave Nicola a thumbs up, commenting, "Hahahahah. This is bloody brilliant."
In the past, Nicola hasn't been one to shy away from onset naps. The actress, who portrays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, shared a July 8 post of her "having a small nap" behind-the-camera of the regency era themed show, writing "the most on brand picture of myself I've ever seen."
Other behind-the-scenes images that the star has shared include a photo of two microphones adorned with stickers of Penelope and her longtime crush Colin, who is portrayed by Luke Newton on Bridgerton.
As for whether the two will end up together, viewers will have to tune into the show's third season.
"This author can confirm that the upcoming season shall follow none other than the budding relationship between Mr. Colin Bridgerton and Miss Penelope Featherington," Bridgerton's official Instagram account announced in May. "With Penelope's days as a wallflower wearing thin, will she finally take bloom?"
Watch Nicola read the opening lines from season three here.