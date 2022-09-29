Rita Ora Raves About "Fairytale" Romance After Taika Waititi Marriage News

Watch : Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

Rita Ora is singing husband Taika Waititi's praises.

The "Let You Love Me" artist couldn't help but to gush about the Thor: Love and Thunder director during a recent episode of Greatest Night Ever podcast, calling him a "lovely" person while discussing their relationship. "I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love," she told host and longtime friend Jaime Winstone in a singsong voice. "Amen!"

Ora went on to explain how she's "always been such a believer" in all-things romance, citing her parents' decades-long marriage as the driving force behind her quest for love. "I've always wanted the fairytale, that's what I grew up loving," the 31-year-old shared. "For me, it was always about that love, finding a partner, so I'm really happy I did."

She added, "I love Taika. Shoutout to Taika!"

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to E! News that she quietly tied the knot with Waititi. And though it's unclear when the interview was recorded, Ora did hint about plans for a big celebration.