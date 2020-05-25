by Pamela Avila | Mon., May. 25, 2020 7:13 AM
It's safe to say that this Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi video might be the most wholesome thing you watch today.
While many of us continue to stay home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and opt to celebrate this Memorial Day long weekend a little bit more lowkey, let Reynolds and Waititi serenade you or your kids to a classic tune from James and the Giant Peach.
The Roald Dahl Story Company has brought together a star-studded line-up of Hollywood celebrities to raise money for Partners in Health, a global health nonprofit on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.
Alongside the New Zealand filmmaker and Academy Award-winner Waititi, celebrities like Reynolds are reading James and the Giant Peach for children and families who have found themselves out of school and in isolation at home due to the ongoing health crisis.
In the exclusive clip shared with E! News of Waititi and the Deadpool actor, Reynolds sings as the Centipede while Waititi strums the guitar and assists him with angelic vocals. Reynolds also reads as the classic character.
Readers may remember the class tune as one of the most famous parts of the children's book—where the Centipede is listing all of the things he's ever eaten in his life but how ultimately, he prefers a tasty Giant Peach.
"I've eaten fresh mudburgers, by the greatest cooks there are, scrambled eggs and stinkbug's eggs and hornets stewed in tar," Reynolds says. "These foods are rare beyond compare—some are right out of reach; but there's no doubt I'd go without. A million plates of each. For one small mite, one tiny bite of this FANTASTIC PEACH!"
And by the looks of the video, we couldn't have imagined anyone but these two to bring this scene to life.
The Roald Dahl Story Company is matching donations up to $1 million.
So far, Roald Dahl Story Company along with Partners in Health—which began the James and the Giant Peach with Taika & Friends earlier this month—has raised over $74,000.
Fans can expect to see other celebs like Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter, Chris Hemsworth, Sarah Paulson, Meryl Streep, Nick Kroll and many more. Viewers can watch full episodes via the official Roald Dahl YouTube channel.
In 1996, Dahl's beloved children's book was adapted into a stop-motion animation and live action movie following the adventure of James (played by Paul Terry), an orphanaged young boy that finds a way out of his dull life when he discovers an enormous enchanted peach.
The book was first published in 1961. The original first edition of James and the Giant Peach was published by Alfred Knopf and featured illustrations by Nancy Ekholm Burkert.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
