There's a Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Movie Coming: Here's Your First Look

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle is headed to the small screen.
Nearly four months after the jury came to a verdict in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defamation trial against the Aquaman actress, Tubi released the trailer for the upcoming Sara Lohman-directed movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.
The one-minute clip features several scenes recreating the infamous trial—including parts of both Depp and Heard's testimonies as well as the scrutiny the Magic Mike XXL actress received on social media.
"It's day one of the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial," a reporter says in the trailer, before referencing the crowd outside the courthouse cheering in support of Depp. "Though fans are showing support for both sides, there's clearly a favorite here."
The film stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as the former couple, with Melissa Marty playing Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig as Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft.
On June 1, following a six-week trial, a Virginia jury rendered their verdict mostly in Depp's favor, ruling that Heard, 36, was liable for defaming her ex-husband in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post, describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the essay.)
The Edward Scissorhands actor, 59, was subsequently awarded more than $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.
A month after the jury's decision, Heard—who accused the trial of being unfair due to social media—filed an appeal to the verdict.
"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to E! News July 21. "We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."
The following day, Depp filed a notice of appeal to overturn the $2 million that Heard was awarded during the defamation trial.
"This was an overwhelmingly positive verdict for Mr. Depp," the actor's representatives said in a statement to E! News July 22. "The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal. But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal."
Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is set to hit Tubi on Sept. 30.