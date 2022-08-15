Amber Heard Says "New Evidence Is Now Coming to Light" Amid Johnny Depp Appeal

Watch : Can Amber Heard Win Legal Appeal Against Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard has new attorneys for her latest legal fight.

Less than a month after filing a motion to appeal the verdict in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation case against her, the actress has hired Ballard Spahr as her lead appellate counsel.

Heard's legal team will be led by David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, who previously defended the New York Times against Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit earlier this year.

"We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every American," the attorneys said in a joint statement to E! News. "We're confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech."

Ben Rottenborn will continue to represent Heard as co-counsel following her summer defamation trial. However, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft announced that she will be stepping down from the case.