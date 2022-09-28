Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Addresses Meghan King Dating Rumors

Watch : Bachelor In Paradise Cast Reveals BIGGEST Dealbreakers

This relationship was almost paradise.

But alas, despite their steamy night out in Las Vegas on Sept. 23, Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson and Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King just aren't giving one another their final roses.

"That was just for fun," Mike shared on the Sept. 28 episode of E! News' While You Were Streaming. "We did her podcast, Intimate Knowledge, and so, therefore we just had a great time in Vegas at iHeart."

While fans likely won't see the relationship play out between the two podcast hosts—Johnson co-hosts the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast with Dr. Bryan Abasolo—he did jokingly tease to WYWS host Danielle Robay, "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas."

The 34-year-old also confirmed that he's single and ready to mingle, and that he's down to date women within the Bachelor Nation Universe. Having previously gotten the chance to do so on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, Johnson has his sights set on someone new.