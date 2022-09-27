How Teresa Giudice Really Feels About Her Dancing With the Stars Elimination

Teresa Giudice is hanging up her dancing shoes.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star danced her final dance on the Sept. 26 episode of Dancing With the Stars. Eliminated after her Elvis Night jive with partner Pasha Pashkov, she revealed how she really feels about being the second contestant sent home this season.
"Listen, it's all good," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight following the episode. "I knew I wasn't gonna win it."
On the show's Sept. 19 premiere, Teresa and Pasha were saved by all four judges after landing in the bottom two with Sex and the City's Jason Lewis and partner Peta Murgatroyd. Landing in the bottom two again this week, head judge Len Goodman ultimately chose to save Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd and partner Louis van Amstel over the Bravo star.
But Teresa has no hard feelings about the decision, telling ET, "I'm glad I got to experience it. It's something that I've always wanted to do, and I got to do it."
The experience was a bittersweet one for the 50-year-old, revealing in the episode that she used to watch DWTS with her late father Giacinto Gorga, who passed away in April 2020. She dedicated her dance to "All Shook Up" in his honor.
And though her dad couldn't be there in person, she was supported in the audience by three of her four daughters—Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13—as well as her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas for what she called "a rough week" learning the jive.
Before hitting the DWTS ballroom, she danced the night away at her recent nuptials with Luis on Aug. 6. The two began dating a few months after Teresa finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice in Sept. 2020. A year later, Luis popped the question in Oct. 2021.
Dancing With the Stars returns for James Bond Night on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on Disney+.
