Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries After Watching Selma Blair Compete on Dancing With the Stars

On the Sept. 26 episode of Dancing With the Stars, Selma Blair brought Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar to tears. Find out how the rest of the contestants fared.

Week two of Dancing With the Stars had the contestants all shook up.

The Sept. 26 episode of the ballroom competition welcomed viewers to Elvis Night, which had some celebrities and their partners feeling the burning love—while others were forced to check into the Heartbreak Hotel.

The night was split into three different sections: Elvis in his younger years, Elvis in Hollywood and Elvis in Las Vegas.

After getting engaged on the Sept. 20 season finale of The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy waltzed their way into a first place tie with their routine to "Can't Help Falling In Love," which ended with a kiss to fiancé Erich Schwer.

They were joined by last week's top couple, Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas, and Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson. All three couples earned a score of 32 points.

For the second consecutive week, the night's most emotional moment was saved for Selma Blair and her partner Sasha Farber, whose energetic jive routine to "Jailhouse Rock" brought the ballroom crowd to its feet and Selma's Cruel Intentions co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar to tears.

The routine featured Selma—who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018—doing a cartwheel and the splits, and earned them a total of 28 points, good enough to earn a tie for sixth place.

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

The worst news of the week was saved for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her partner Pasha Pashkov and Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd and her partner Louis van Amstel, as both pairs landed in the bottom two after judges' scores were combined with the fan vote.

Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli voted to save Teresa, while Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Cheryl—meaning it was all left in the hands of senior judge Len Goodman, who ultimately voted to save Cheryl and send Teresa back to the Garden State.

Find out who gets sent packing next when Dancing With the Stars returns live for James Bond Night Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

For the latest Dancing With the Stars scorecard update, keep scrolling!

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Week 1: 32 points
Week 2: 32 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 32 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 30 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 29 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 28 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 27 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 26 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 25 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 23 points
Week 2: 24 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 23 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 18 points (Eliminated)

