Hailey Bieber Addresses Claim She "Stole" Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez

Watch : Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

Hailey Bieber is ready to share her truth.

Though the model recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber, she's aware that questions still remain about their relationship and the end of the singer's romance with Selena Gomez. Now that years have passed since the end of #Jelena, Hailey is putting the rumors to rest once and for all during a sit-down for Call Her Daddy.

"People were obsessed with [Justin and Selena] being together," host Alex Cooper noted in a Sept. 26 teaser. "Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as her?"

In response, Hailey told Alex, "This is so crazy I've literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh you stole him.' It's about people knowing the truth, because there's a truth."

Perhaps that truth will come when the full episode drops Sept. 28. As for the skepticism from fans over the years? Well, prior to tying the knot with Hailey, Justin was in an on-off relationship with Selena for about eight years. The stars rekindled their relationship in late 2017 before officially calling it quits in early 2018.