Is Khloe Kardashian Dating Michele Morrone? Here’s the Truth

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Spotted With Actor Michele Morrone

Good vibes were in the air at Milan Fashion Week, but was it love?

Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone sparked romance rumors when they took an intimate photo together backstage at Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 show on Sept. 24.

However, Michele's rep is clearing the air on the dating rumors by telling E! News, "There's no relationship to speak of at all."

While confirming that they are not dating, the rep notes that Michele thought Khloe "was very nice."

As for that steamy snap? Nothing more than that. "The two were asked to take a photo together at the D&G show," his rep says. "They obliged."

Can you blame fans for wondering if there was something more going on? After all, both parties seem to be on the market. Back in June, Michele confirmed to People that he is "absolutely single."



As for Khloe, a source confirmed to E! News on Aug. 6 that she is no longer dating the private equity investor she met through her sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party two months prior.