Brooke Shields Tears Up After She Drops Daughter Rowan Off at College

Brooke Shields' household just got smaller.

Over the weekend, the legendary supermodel took to Instagram to share that she helped her 18-year-old daughter, Rowan Francis, get settled into her new college room ahead of starting her freshman year.

"My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings," Brooke began her message on Saturday, Aug. 21. "I love you so. We are so proud of you."

The 56-year-old star shared behind-the-scenes photos of her family's trip to the campus. One image showed Brooke, her screenwriter husband, Chris Henchy, 57, and their 15-year-old daughter Grier Hammond posing with Rowan in her fabulously decorated dorm room. Another picture captured the mother-daughter duo smiling and embracing each other in front of a campus building.

While Brooke appeared to be in good spirits as she dropped her daughter off, she later posted a video of herself tearing up as the family headed back home without Rowan.