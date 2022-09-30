All the Hocus Pocus Easter Eggs You May've Missed in the Sequel

Watch : Hocus Pocus 2 Cast Reveal Easter Eggs

Oh, look. Another glorious Hocus Pocus movie.

That's right, Disney+ released the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult classic Sept. 30, reuniting our favorite witches, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. And, instead of running amok, amok, amok, we combed through every scene of Hocus Pocus 2 to find all of the Easter eggs that called back to the original.

From hidden costumes to favorite lines, we're happy to report that Hocus Pocus 2 is chock-full of tributes to the first film. This isn't necessarily surprising, as Bette told E! News at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere that the fans are "the reason this movie got made."

"It is very sweet," Bette said while reflecting on the love for the Sanderson Sisters. "Even though they are killers. There is something about the bond between the sisters."

Kathy expressed a similar sentiment to E! News, as she dubbed the original movie "a crazy runaway classic."

So, it's safe to say that Hocus Pocus 2 is for the fans.