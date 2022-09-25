Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She "Definitely Can Still Come Back" to Tennis

Watch : Serena Williams' U.S. Open Loss: Oprah, Tiger Woods & More React

Tennis' G.O.A.T. may not be gone forever.

Serena Williams may have recently retired from the sport, but the athlete admitted she's not opposed to returning at some time in the future.

"I feel like if I want to come back, I definitely can still come back," she told Bradley Cooper during an A+E Networks and the History Channel History Talks event in Washington D.C. on Sept. 24, according to Variety.

For now, Serena, 40, is comfortable with her decision to hang up her racquet, explaining she "just needed to stop."

"I always said I wanted to stop when I'm playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players," she said. "For me, it's really about things I want to do spiritually and spending time with my daughter and family."

Serena welcomed daughter Olympia in 2017 with husband Alexis Ohanian.

"As a super hands-on mom, I can't tell you how hard it was. I lost so many matches after I had Olympia because it was so hard to be on the court," she continued. "I feel like I've given so much of my life to tennis, my entire life, that it's time to do something different for me and also work on other things."