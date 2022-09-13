Serena Williams Shuts Down Vogue World Runway in Stunning Silver Look

Serena Williams made a grand entrance at the Vogue World runway show during New York Fashion Week, as she turned heads in a silver metallic Balenciaga dress, complete with a cape.

Serena Williams is the GOAT on and off the tennis court.

All eyes were on the tennis champion as she commanded the room to open the Vogue World runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12.

For her epic entrance, Serena stunned in a custom silver metallic Balenciaga design. The shiny, curve-hugging tank dress was paired with a dramatic floor-length cape. Diamond-adorned earrings, a slicked-back ponytail and glossy nude lip added extra glamour. 

While the tennis champion most definitely had an all-star moment, she didn't walk alone. Four young girls, who were dressed in white tennis attire and holding rackets, adorably accompanied Serena down the catwalk.

And as the 40-year-old glided through the runway, her 2000 interview with NBC—where she discussed her Wimbledon match tournament—played in the background: "I want people to remember me as the girl who changed tennis, or just was able to bring something new to the game."

The recording couldn't have been more poignant, especially since Serena announced she was "evolving away" from tennis in a cover story for Vogue's September 2022 issue.

"I've been thinking of this as a transition," she wrote in part. "Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me." 

JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue

According to Olympic gold medalist, growing her family with husband Alexis Ohanian is one of her priorities. The two are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

"If I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family," she said. "I choose the latter."

Of course, Serena wasn't the only A-lister to take Vogue World by storm.

The event, which the magazine called a blend between a fashion show and street fair, included guests such as Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and a dozen more stars.

See all of their fierce appearances below!

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Shalom Harlow
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Gigi Hadid
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Kanye West
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Precious Lee
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Irina Shayk
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Amber Valletta & Kendall Jenner
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Jared Leto
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Bella Hadid
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Karlie Kloss
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Keke Palmer
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Lori Harvey
JP Yim/Getty Images for Vogue
Serena Williams
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Lil Nas X
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW
Julia Fox & Valentino
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum & Leni Olumi Klum
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Christine Quinn
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum & Leni Olumi Klum
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Karen Elson & Amber Valletta
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Doja Cat
Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images
Madonna
Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker
Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images
James Harden & Flo Milli
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Cristin Milioti
Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Katie Holmes
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Iris Apatow & Maude Apatow
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Linda Evangelista
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Bella Hadid
