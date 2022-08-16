Serena Williams Shares Her "Serious Boundaries" in Conversation With Selena Gomez About Mental Health

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Burberry

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family," she wrote. "I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."



The tennis pro—who has 23 Grand Slam singles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles under her belt—expressed that at this point in her career, she assumed that she would've had "30-plus" instead.

"But I didn't get there," she continued. "Shoulda, woulda, coulda. I didn't show up the way I should have or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that's fine. Actually, it's extraordinary. But these days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter."