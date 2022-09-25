40 Don't Worry Darling Crew Members Dispute On-Set Drama Rumors

Watch : All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!

Don't worry Olivia Wilde, your crew has your back.

Amid all the drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling, forty members of the film's production team have signed a statement slamming allegations of a tense work environment, which included the claim that Olivia and Florence Pugh got into a "screaming match" while on set.

"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," the statement, drafted by producer Miro Yoon read, referring to a Sept. 23 Vulture story. "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false."

Citing a source, the outlet had reported Florence became fed up with Olivia's alleged absences from filming. "Olivia is an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production" the crew members' statement said. "She ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved. There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast."