Paris Hilton's Birthday Message to Nicole Richie Will Delight Simple Life Fans

A birthday post for Nicole Richie? That's hot.
Paris Hilton is wishing her longtime pal a happy birthday and giving fans a throwback to their former reality show, The Simple Life. "Happy Birthday @NicoleRichie!," Hilton wrote in the Sept. 22 Instagram post. "So many fun, unforgettable and hilarious memories growing up together."
The D.J. continued, "Wishing you an amazing birthday and sending you lots of love on your special day!"
Along with the sweet caption, Hilton posted a slew of photos of herself and Richie throughout the years, including a picture of the two in overalls on a farm during their Simple Life days. She also shared video clips from the show, one with the two sumo wrestling in pink bubble wrap and a montage of the them using the signature catch phrase "that's hot."
Hilton also revealed how their friendship spans decades, showing photos of the pair as kids and teenagers.
Followers loved the throwback moments, with actress Rachel Zegler commenting, "'Do you have 25¢?' Forever iconic." D.J. Sam Blacky chimed in by writing, "Fav duo ever."
And some users even want to see the iconic reality show, which aired from 2003 to 2007, make a comeback, with YouTuber Oli London saying, "Bring back the Simple Life."
However, the socialite doesn't know if viewers will see her and Richie singing "sanasa" on their screens anytime soon. "It's a different time right now," Hilton shared with Too Fab in 2019 on the idea of a Simple Life reboot.
"I think that show is so, the first of its kind, so timeless, so iconic and so...I don't know if it could ever be remade," she explained. "Yes of course it was fun doing that and me playing that character, we had the best time with my best friend on road trips all around the world and doing jobs we would never do in our lives and had the best time doing it, but now I'm like a serious businesswoman."
But if the two were to head back to reality TV, they would want to make it a 2.0 version, showing off their brains and beauty.
"I think if I was doing that, I couldn't play that dumb character anymore," she revealed. "Maybe like The Simple Life: Boss Babes."