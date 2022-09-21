Cheryl Burke Says She Kicked Ex Matthew Lawrence Out of the House in Message on Self Respect

Watch : Cheryl Burke's TikTok on "Self-Respect" After Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Cheryl Burke is showing herself some R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

On the same day her divorce from Matthew Lawrence was finalized, the Dancing With The Stars pro took to social media to share a message about knowing her worth. In a TikTok posted Sept. 19, Cheryl got in on the viral video trend of lip-synching along to a scene from Amazon Prime's anthology series Modern Love.

"Did you sleep with him or just kiss him," she mouths, mimicking the voiceover of the Dev Patel's character Joshua. When the voice of Emma (Caitlin McGee) responds, "I slept with "him," Cheryl makes a peace sign and lip-syncs Joshua's infamous line, "Ok bye."

Cheryl also typed out the dialogue exchange, but interestingly changed the pronouns of the cheating accomplice from "him" to "her."

With the clip, the 38-year-old wrote a checklist that included the completed tasks, "Kick him out of my house, Hire a divorce attorney, File for divorce," along with the hashtags #selfrespect #peaceout and #boundaries.