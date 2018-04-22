Look what 11 years can do!

On Friday night, Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence hit up the MS Race to Erase Gala at the Beverly Hilton and the couple, who dated a decade ago, couldn't stop gushing about reuniting at the very same event 11 years later.

Cheryl joked to E! News, "We're older, wiser—and a lot older."

Last year, E! News was first to report that the dancing queen and the former child actor were dating once again after splitting in 2008.

While the pair headed down the Race to Erase MS red carpet for the second time, Cheryl said that a typical date night for the couple looks nothing like

The pro dancer said, "Date night is like taking everything off, putting our PJs on and staying up till 4 in the morning and obsessing over Homeland."

The Dance Moms star said that the twosome watched seven seasons of the Claire Danes show in one week.