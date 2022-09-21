How Olivia Wilde Keeps Her Composure Amid Don’t Worry Darling Drama

Don't worry, Olivia Wilde is not letting the negativity get to her.
The Don't Worry Darling director and actress shared how she's blocking out the noise amid chatter about her personal and professional life.
"It's hard. It's hard sometimes," she admitted on a Sept. 21 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "But at the end of the day, I'm so lucky and there's people dealing with really so many hard things…dealing with real health crises."
Olivia—who shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, with ex Jason Sudeikis—noted that although her "stuff is out there," she is thankful that she and her kids are alive.
"That's what gets me through," she told host Kelly Clarkson. "I remind myself of that every single day. I'm not on the internet, I'm not on Instagram. So, I think that really helps."
So, how does the Booksmart director block out the drama?
"Focusing on what's real, your trusted circles of friends, things that make you happy, people you love, people who love you," she shared. "Just keeping your mind in what's real. And also watching people—my colleagues—get through it. It could be a lot worse and we're alive and everything's going to be OK."
Recently, Olivia has had to deal with a lot of negativity in the media—from being served custody papers while onstage at an event to the alleged feud between herself and her Don't Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh.
Through it all, the House alum has kept her focus on promoting the psychological thriller—also starring Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Olivia's boyfriend, Harry Styles—which is slated to hit theaters Sept. 23.
"There's many different sides to each mini drama," a source close to Olivia exclusively told E! News Sept. 7. "Olivia is trying to steer the focus onto the film and not feed into it."