Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Debut Their Baby Girl Harper—See the Adorable Pic!

How precious is this photo?!
Nearly one month after announcing the happy news that Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have welcomed a baby girl into the world, the gorgeous couple revealed their first photo of the adorable addition to their little family.
Chambers posted a Flashback Friday photo late last week to share one of their happy snapshots from a photo shoot they did with little Harper, that shows the new parents flashing huge smiles at each other while holding their sweet daughter in their arms.
She captioned the pic, "#fbf to two weeks ago when the amazing @johnrussophoto came over to meet Harper and captured this gem. So leeetle! Can't believe she's almost a month old."
Chambers was slightly overdue when the baby arrived in early December, as she'd told her Instagram followers at the time that she was "#severaldayslate." She also posted an adorable photo of their puppy swaddled in a blanket to show that Hammer was practicing for her arrival. "In the absence of baby, husband has taken to swaddling the Arch. Practice makes perfect," she wrote.
Hammer and Chambers were introduced through the actor's friend, artist Tyler Ramsey. "When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," Chambers told Town & Country in 2012.
"He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don't have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you'll be 40 and divorced and we'll run into each other, and we'll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we'll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'"
And now they can enjoy the new ride of parenthood together. So sweet!