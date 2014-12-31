Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Debut Their Baby Girl Harper—See the Adorable Pic!

Chambers was slightly overdue when the baby arrived in early December, as she'd told her Instagram followers at the time that she was "#severaldayslate." She also posted an adorable photo of their puppy swaddled in a blanket to show that Hammer was practicing for her arrival. "In the absence of baby, husband has taken to swaddling the Arch. Practice makes perfect," she wrote.

Hammer and Chambers were introduced through the actor's friend, artist Tyler Ramsey. "When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," Chambers told Town & Country in 2012.

"He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don't have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you'll be 40 and divorced and we'll run into each other, and we'll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we'll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'"

And now they can enjoy the new ride of parenthood together. So sweet!