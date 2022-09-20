Watch Cameron Diaz React to TMI Question From Sister-in-Law Nicole Richie

Cameron Diaz is not afraid to spill all...literally.
The actress made a surprising confession while appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show to chat with her BFF and Charlie’s Angels co-star Drew Barrymore. During the Sept. 20 episode, Cameron answered a hilarious personal questions asked by her sister-in-law Nicole Richie in a pre-recorded video. The question? If she has ever peed in a swimming pool.
Rather than answer with a little white lie, Cameron fully embraced the game and gave a candid response.
"Oh hell yeah I've peed in a swimming pool," she said through laughs. "It's so funny that Nicole asked that question."
The Avaline wine founder added, "When I'm alone in my pool, and it's being filtered over and over with also chemicals... It's my pool!"
Drew seemed to agree with Cameron's logic, adding, "Yeah!"
The talk show host then turned to her pal and said, "I want to talk about body fluids for the rest of our lives."
Cameron and Drew have been friends for over two decades, with the two always making their love and support for one another known.
"We're like more than best friends, she's my sister," Drew said of her bond with Cameron in a 2018 interview with ET. "We have much more of that kind of relationship; we're very honest with each other. We push each other. And we've had the majority of our lives spent side by side, really going through what real life is, which is an everyday high and low, and we just have each other's backs."
As for Cameron and Nicole, the two became family when Cameron married Benji Madden in 2015, whose brother Joel Madden wed The Simple Life star five years prior.
Elsewhere during the segment, Drew asked Cameron if there was a moment she knew they would be "life-longers."
"I feel like we were always moving towards it from the minute we met," Cameron said. "And it was just not apparent until Charlie's Angels when we were like in the thick of it together and we were like, 'This works.'"
BFFs who share secrets together, stick together.