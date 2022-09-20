Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.
You can get the Kate Spade Emmie Flap Crossbody for just $59. Normally, this bag costs $300, but there's a today-only deal that you cannot miss. A 80% discount is just too good to pass up, right?
Kate Spade Emmie Flap Crossbody
Carry your most important items without the extra bulk. This bag is on sale in four stunning colorways: yellow, beige black, and blue. It has an interior pocket on the inside, which is perfect for your small essentials like your keys.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Emmie Flap Crossbody Reviews
A shopper raved, "Super cute! I bought this bag for a gift. ITS SO CUTE! She loves it. The size is exactly as said in the description, perfect size!"
Another shared, "Nice bag. I bought this crossbody earlier this month and I love it."
"Great bag. This is a cute and roomy small crossbody. I love it and got many compliments on it," a shopper wrote.
Someone else reviewed, "Perfect size: simple but elegant. I bought this several weeks ago and it is now my daily go to. Simple, but elegant and small but holds everything I need it to."
