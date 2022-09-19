Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis Wait for Her Funeral Procession Outside Windsor Castle

Watch : What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Corgis?

Queen Elizabeth II's four-legged friends wanted to say goodbye too.

As the royal family came together for her Majesty's Committal Service at St George's Chapel Sept. 19, her corgis Muick and Sandy grabbed the attention of millions around the world.

The Queen's love of her corgis has been well documented over the course of her life. Her fondness for the dogs began at a young age after she was gifted a corgi named Susan by her father King George VI on her 18th birthday. The Queen ultimately owned more than 30 different pups.

At the time of the monarch's death at age 96 on Sept. 8, she owned four dogs including an older dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy.

The corgis will now live with her son Prince Andrew, a source close to the Duke of York told NBC News. "It was Sarah, Duchess of York who found the puppies," the insider added, "which were gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew."