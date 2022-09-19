President Biden, Sandra Oh and More Pay Their Respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Her Funeral

The time has come to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
On Sept. 19, members of the royal family including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more gathered to honor Her Majesty's life at a service held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Broadcast around the world (you can watch live HERE), the special service served as one of the final events before the Queen will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth, are already buried there, along with her husband, Prince Philip, and the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
While members of the royal family were expected to attend the funeral, many other familiar faces joined to pay their respects, including actress Sandra Oh and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who was previously married to Prince Andrew.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden represented the United States at Her Majesty's funeral. Before attending the service, the president shared his condolences with King Charles III.
"I recalled her kindness, dignity, and constancy—and how she deepened the friendship between our nations," he wrote on Twitter. "I also let the King know that I hope to continue a close relationship with him."
In addition, almost 200 people who were recognized in The Queen's Birthday Honors earlier this year were invited, including those who made extraordinary contributions to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have volunteered in their local communities.
On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The news came hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement sharing that doctors were "concerned" with the Queen's health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
Since her passing, the United Kingdom has been in a period of national mourning with flags flying from government buildings at half-mast and thousands journeying to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
As the Queen's coffin lied in state before her funeral, the length of people trying to enter reached 10 miles. David Beckham reportedly waited 12 hours to pay his respects.
"How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world," David wrote on Instagram Sept. 8. "How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days, she served her country with dignity and grace."