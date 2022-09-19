Here's What the Card Atop Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Said

Watch : Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession

King Charles III paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral.

The royal family was joined by leaders from around the world to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, attending a grand state funeral for the monarch, who died at the age of 96 (You can watch the funeral here). For the funeral, the Queen's casket was adorned with multiple items, including Imperial State Crown, Sovreign's Sceptre and Sovreign's Orb as well as a funeral wreath and a handwritten letter.

The wreath and white card were of much interest to onlookers as they weren't on the casket while the Queen was lying in state. Buckingham Palace has since confirmed that the card is from King Charles III, who wrote, "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

The King played a hand in coordinating the Queen's sendoff, requesting that the funeral wreath atop his late mother's casket be made sustainably and honor the Queen's marriage to Prince Philip. "At His Majesty The King's request, the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House," a statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed. "This includes foliage chosen for its symbolism."